One Piece Debuts Gear 5 Luffy's Most Impressive Animation Yet

One Piece is gearing up for the climax of the fight between Luffy and Kaido in the anime's coming episodes, and the newest episode of the series debuted the most impressive scene between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido yet! One Piece has entered the final stages of the Wano Country arc as Luffy and Kaido's fight on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome is the only one left needing to be resolved for the war to be truly over. As the anime enters this new era, the team behind the series has been firing on all cylinders with the climactic fight's final moments.

Each of the episodes thus far has been a major showcase for Luffy's new Gear 5 form that he's unlocked after his third major loss to Kaido, and the fight is finally nearing its true end as both fighters throw everything they have at one another. With the previous episode of the anime teasing Luffy's wild new idea as he grabbed a bolt of lightning out of the sky, the newest episode of One Piece takes this to the next level by showcasing just what Luffy can do with lightning. Check it out below as highlighted in a new clip shared by Crunchyroll:

How to Watch Gear 5 Luffy vs. Kaido

One Piece Episode 1074 is titled "I Trust Momo! Luffy's Final Powerful Technique!" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Momonosuke struggles to create Flame Clouds to sustain Onigashima which is in free fall. In the Flower Capital, the Fire Festival is ending with people flying their Sky Boats in the air. To fulfill the promise to free the Land of Wano, Luffy inflates his fist to strike Kaido." If you wanted to check out the latest episode of the anime, and catch up with the rest of Luffy and Kaido's fight so far, you can now check it all out streaming with Crunchyroll.

One Piece is nearing the end of the Wano Country arc, and that means the fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido is almost over as well. There are likely only a couple more episodes before this fight really comes to an end, and the anime will be kicking off a whole new phase as it takes on the Final Saga now happening in Eiichiro Oda's original manga next.

How have you been liking the fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido in One Piece's anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!