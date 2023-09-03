One Piece Releases Wano's New Opening Theme: Watch

It has been a long time coming, One Piece fans. If you did not know it was coming, this week's episode of One Piece must have come as a shock. The big debut brought out a new opening for the Wano Country saga, and it stands as one of the anime's most gorgeous to date.

As you can see below, the opening went live this week with Luffy front and center. We can see the pirate in his Gear 5 fit, and he's looking as sleek as ever fighting against Kaido. Over the summer, we have been given more insight into the pair's battle than ever before, and One Piece is about ready to cap the epic feud.

In this new opening, One Piece flexes its gorgeous animation, and Luffy's joy is impossible to overlook. We can see him using Gear 5 to the best of his abilities, so there is no limit to his power. Not even Kaido can stand against the Straw Hat captain, and that is saying something since Kaido is known as the strongest being in One Piece.

Soon, the One Piece anime will bring its Wano tale to a close, and this new opening runs through its highs and lows. From arriving to Wano to meet Tama and breaking out of jail, this gorgeous clip does it all. So if you are not caught up with all of One Piece's Wano saga, hopefully, this new opening makes you want to marathon the journey ASAP.

If your marathon senses are tingling now, don't fret! It has never been easier to watch One Piece. The anime is streaming new episodes weekly on Crunchyroll and Hulu. So for more info on Luffy's epic series, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this new One Piece opening? Does it live up to the hype? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!