One Piece Cosplay Recreates Wano's War With Luffy And Kaido

One Piece's final arc has raised the stakes to a wild degree for Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, but the War For Wano will go down as one of the biggest battles of the shonen series to date. In Monkey's fight against Kaido, he was able to discover Gear Fifth after quite an ordeal as he butted heads with the Beast Pirate Captain. Now, to take anime fans back to the Grand Line's past, two cosplayers have brought the two swashbuckling captains to life.

While the final saga of the series has begun, Kaido's role is questionable considering how the Wano Arc ended. Luffy was able to take down the Beast Pirate leader and free the people of the isolated nation from his reign, and while Monkey didn't kill Kaido, anime fans aren't quite sure whether or not he's alive. While Kaido might not have been able to take down Luffy, he remains a major threat to the Grand Line and should he return to the final saga, his role would be sure to send shockwaves through the anime world. Even with Kaido out of the picture, the Straw Hat Pirates have their work cut out for them before Luffy can become the king of the pirates.

One Piece: Luffy Vs. Kaido in Real Life

For those hoping to see a Luffy/Kaido fight in the Netflix live-action series, we might be waiting for quite some time to see this legendary confrontation. The One Piece adaptation is continuing to follow the source material, meaning it could be years and multiple seasons before we even see the captain of the Beast Pirates arriving in the Netflix series. Considering just how big Kaido is, it will be interesting to see if the show would need CG to bring him to life even in his human form.

In the anime adaptation, Luffy has once again brought out Gear Fifth, but not against Kaido. After arriving on Future Island, the Straw Hats are fighting against Rob Lucci as they attempt to save Dr. Vegapunk from the World Government. With Toei Animation doing some of their biggest work, Gear Fifth couldn't be more welcome in this final saga.

Do you want to see a rematch between Luffy and Kaido in One Piece's final saga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.