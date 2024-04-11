One Piece: Here's How Gear 5 Luffy vs. Lucci Fight Compares to the Manga

One Piece has gone all out with the fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Rob Lucci with the newest episode of the anime, and the team behind the production really expanded on everything seen in Eiichiro Oda's original manga version of the fight! One Piece Episode 1100 served as a massive milestone for the anime as it not only officially brought back Luffy's highly popular Gear 5 form to the series, but also is the first major conflict of the Egghead Arc. But things are only getting started from this point on as the anime has some huge new battles to come.

One Piece Episode 1100 had the highly anticipated rematch between Luffy and Lucci after the two came face to face once more in the previous episode of the series. Given their shared past with one another, it didn't take much for the two of them to start fighting once more and it was here that each of them unleashed the full slate of their power. But the anime team really expanded on the fight that was only a few chapters in the manga, and @VishalSid_1 on X offers a great comparison so fans can see how it played out. Check it out:

#ONEPIECE1100

It's crazy how only 2mins of Lucci vs Luffy was based on manga and the rest were completely anime original 😭 pic.twitter.com/h5oIFYCGng — VishalSid (@VishalSid_1) April 7, 2024

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1100

If you wanted to check out the fight in question for yourself, One Piece Episode 1100 is titled "Powers on a Different Level! Luffy vs. Lucci!" and you can find it now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episode is teased as such, "Luffy transforms into the Warrior of Liberation as Rob Lucci also shows his awakened Devil Fruit form. As the two clash, Vegapunk reveals the shocking truth of the Gum-Gum Fruit and his eye-opening theory on Devil Fruits."

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. If you wanted to read ahead of the manga release instead, you can find the three most recent chapters of One Piece with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

