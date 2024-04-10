One Piece Cosplay Revisits Wano With Yamato

The Wano Arc constituted a good percentage of One Piece's story, as Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates found themselves attempting to defeat Kaido and his Beast Pirates to free an isolated nation. While working toward their goal, the Straw Hats weren't alone in their quest as they were joined by Kozuki Oden's allies. One ally had some close ties to the Beast Pirate Captain, as fans are still remembering the samurai known as Yamato to this day.

For quite some time, many One Piece fans believed that Yamato was a shoo-in to be the final member of the Straw Hat Pirates. On top of having some major power thanks to a Zoan Devil Fruit, the offspring of Kaido had a bubbly personality which made her a fan-favorite to boot. Unfortunately, when Kaido was defeated and the Wano Arc wrapped, Yamato would announce that they would be taking a different path. Looking to live up to their idol Kozuki Oden, Yamato set forth to live as he did, looking to explore the land of Wano and then the world at large. Considering Oden was both a member of the Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard pirates, Yamato will have some serious work to do to get to his level.

Wano's Biggest Ally

With One Piece now in its final arc in both its manga and anime adaptation, it has yet to be seen whether Yamato will have any role in the grand finale of the Straw Hat Pirates. As creator Eiichiro Oda continues to stack the board with storylines and characters that will be a part of this curtain call, it wouldn't be a surprise if Yamato were to return though their role is a big question.

For those hoping to one day see a live-action Yamato in Netflix's One Piece, you're going to, more than likely, have to wait for a long time. As the live-action adaptation continues to follow the source material quite closely, this would mean that we'll be waiting years before the Straw Hats landed in Wano Country. Should Yamato appear in live-action, it would be quite the moment.

What do you think of this fresh take on Yamato? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.