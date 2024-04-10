One Piece: Gear 5 Luffy Makes Stunning Dub Debut

One Piece is thriving these days, and if we're being honest, the series has never been better. From its manga to its anime, One Piece is navigating calm seas. These days, all eyes are on Luffy as the hero found himself a new form at the end of the Wano Country saga. And now, Gear Five Luffy has made his debut in the English dub.

As you can see below, the dubbed take on Gear Five Luffy is live, and we have the stellar voice team to thank. From the ADR directors to the script writers, the entire performance is a feat. And of course, actress Colleen Clinkenbeard proves she's the best with her performance.

After all, Clinkenbeard perfectly embodies the free-loving nature behind Gear Five Luffy, and she does it with a laugh. It is easy to see why Luffy's dub continues to be one of the best in the industry. For years now, Clinkenbeard has overseen Luffy's voice in the dub, and the actress has grown as a performer alongside the pirate.

Plus, this is not the only time we've seen Luffy in this form as of late. The One Piece dub is just getting to the power boost, but it has been around in Japan for awhile. In the anime's latest episode overseas, Gear Five Luffy just made a big comeback during the Egghead Island arc. In a showdown with Rob Lucci, Luffy summoned his new power in episode 1100 with some insane animation. So hopefully, it won't take the English dub too long to catch up!

Want to know more about One Piece? No sweat! You can read up on the hit series below courtesy of its official synopsis. And for those wanting to watch One Piece, you can find the anime's sub and dub airing on Crunchyroll.

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

