One Piece Cosplay Honors Whitebeard With Fem Makeover

✖

Edward Newgate, aka Whitebeard, might no longer be in the world of the Grand Line, having taken his last stand during the Marineford Arc, but that hasn't stopped him from being an influential part of the world of One Piece, with one fan giving the colossal swashbuckler a serious makeover with some stellar Cosplay. With a Devil Fruit that granted him insane levels of power, Whitebeard became a force for good on the open seas, forming a band of pirates that took his name and looked up to him more like a father than a Captain during their adventures.

Recently, Whitebeard returned in a flashback that documented the earlier days of Kozuki Oden prior to his tragic demise at the hands of Kaido and the nefarious Shogun of Wano, Orochi. Attempting to free the borders of his country by exploring the seas, Oden formed a bond with Whitebeard and overcame the insane requirements of the pirate captain in order to become a part of his crew. During this flashback, we were able to see the full extent of Whitebeards powers as he tested his mettle against Gol D. Roger in a fight for the ages, which eventually resulted in Oden switching to Roger's crew.

Instagram Cosplayer Magliocca Alessia shared this unique take on one of the greatest pirates to ever sail the Grand Line, who might be dead but his legacy continues to this day throughout the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates as they attempt to crown Luffy as the new king of the pirates:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magliocca Alessia (@magliocca.alessia.nerd)

The Marineford Arc didn't just give us the tragic death of Whitebeard, but also Luffy's brother Ace, with both demises being counted as two of the most tear-inducing for the Shonen series as a whole. Though Whitebeard was eventually killed as a result of his battle against both the military and Blackbeard, he remains a pinnacle in the world of pirates as he refused to be knocked off his feet, even in death.

One Piece might be set to end within the next five years according to Eiichiro Oda, but we doubt we've seen the last of Whitebeard in the Shonen story.

What do you think of this unique take on one of One Piece's greatest pirates? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.