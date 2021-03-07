One Piece Delivers Movie-Quality Animation with Roger vs Whitebeard

✖

One Piece showed off some movie-quality animation with its big fight between Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard! One Piece's quality of animation has not really been in question for nearly two years at this point. Ever since it kicked off the Wano Country arc in full, the anime has undergone a major makeover that has resulted in some truly impressive sequences. It's seeming like every week has its own impressive scene standing out from the pack, and it's only becoming more true as the anime is now making its way through one of the most important flashback arcs to date.

With Wano Country's third act featuring a major flashback diving into Kozuki Oden's past, the previous episodes have revealed his ties to not only Whitebeard's crew but as of the newest episode of the series, it's apparent that Oden has even clashed with the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger. And as of the end of Episode 965, the anime's staff truly went all out for a fight between the two big captains:

One Piece having movie quality animation every week is a true blessing pic.twitter.com/79XTWKkcUk — One Piece (@ooc__onepiece) March 7, 2021

Episode 965 of the series fully brings Gol D Roger and his crew into the anime. Following brief glimpses at this legendary crew in previous episodes that revealed Roger was interested in meeting Oden after hearing about his exploits, the newest episode brings this to a head as Whitebeard's crew happens upon the same island that Roger and his crew had currently landed. After Oden was swiftly defeated by Roger, Whitebeard jumps into the fight.

Roger was excited to fight both Oden and Whitebeard, and this demonstration of Roger's strength truly lives up to the legends we find later as the two of them clash their Haki together to the point where they are not even physically touching one another. It impresses with a ton of flair as this is technically only a scene that lasts for a couple of minutes before the episode itself comes to an end.

But that's kind of par for the course of One Piece's Wano Country arc as the staff behind the series have punctuated some of the arc's biggest moments with incredible and smooth visuals. But what did you think of the fight between Roger and Whitebeard? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!