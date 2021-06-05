One Piece Creator Shares Key Detail About Real and Fake Devil Fruit

✖

The Devil Fruit is the "Deus Ex Machina" of the Shonen series One Piece, granting Luffy and countless other swashbucklers insane powers after they ingest the edible, and Eiichiro Oda recently set the record straight when it comes to one major detail between real Devil Fruit and the artificial Devil Fruit created by Vegapunk. While Kaido, the captain of the Beast Pirates, ingested the Devil Fruit known as the Fish Fish fruit, the One Piece antagonist was able to help in creating the artificial item that helped to give his pirates powers of their very own.

The artificial Devil Fruit is currently referred to as SMILE Fruit, not being quite as strong as the true edible from which it is spawned, but giving powers nonetheless. With the scientist Vegapunk of the Marines using the power of Kaido to help in creating the artificial fruit, the Beast Pirates were given the ability to transform into animalistic beasts themselves, with hundreds of swashbucklers gaining abilities as a result. Of course, one of the most notable characters that ate the artificial Devil Fruit was Momonosuke, the son of Kozuki Oden, who was flung into the present and taken prisoner by Vegapunk. Eating the experimental fruit simply because he was hungry, Momo gained the power to turn into a dragon himself, but one that wasn't anywhere near as powerful as Kaido.

Twitter User OP_Soulstorm shared a recent series of quotes from One Piece's creator Eiichiro Oda, who took the time to answer a fan's question, diving into the origin of the SMILE Fruit and how the artificial fruit is linked to the animalistic users of the Devil Fruit:

Dressrosa’s “SMILE” factory allows plants to absorb SAD, and grow up with peculiar patterns. One tenth of the fruit imported to Wano Country can give animal abilities That is to say, it has nothing to do with the genuine "devil fruit". pic.twitter.com/ZIA0r7s5S0 — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@SoulstormOP) June 3, 2021

Currently, Kaido is causing quite the problem for Luffy and the Straw Hats during the War for Wano, using the power of his Devil Fruit to cut his way through members of the Worst Generation. With the captain of the Beast Pirates delivering a devastating blow to Kinemon, it will be interesting to see if anyone will be able to take down Kaido at this point.

