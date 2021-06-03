One Piece Creator Finally Reveals Kid's Devil Fruit

✖

When it comes to One Piece, the franchise has all sorts of Devil Fruits going around, and the mystical artifacts have given out some truly wild powers. From Luffy's rubbery body to Kaido's legendary serpentine form, Devil Fruits can do just about anything. And after a seriously long wait, fans have a name for Eustass Kid's fruit at last.

The whole thing came to light courtesy of Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece. The artist did yet another Q&A round with fans for SBS. It was there Oda was asked about Kid's Devil Fruit, and he was shocked to realize he had never mentioned the name until now.

According to Twitter translator SoulstormOP, the name is what you might have expected. Kid ate the Magnetic-Magnetic Fruit, and Oda is embarrassed he never said so earlier. After all, Kid's powers were revealed about 13 years ago in One Piece, and that would have been the perfect time to name the Devil Fruit.

Oda went on to say he would give more specifics about Kid's power soon, so it seems we've not seen all its secrets. This is good because Kid is going through an ordeal in the Wano Country saga. In the manga right now, Kid is going up against Big Mom and several of Kaido's minions. His magnetic powers are keeping him leveled with the Yonko for now, but he might need an extra push before long.

One Piece fans are happy to have a name for this Devil Fruit, and its slow reveal isn't missed on anyone. Kid's Devil Fruit took the longest to name following its debut. A whopping 510 chapters were published before Oda was reminded about the blip, so Kid can be proud of that special record.

