One Piece Reveals the Name of Kaido's Devil Fruit

One Piece has been dealing with Devil Fruits since it first set sail, and the series still leans on the mysterious treats from time to time. Luffy is no doubt stronger thanks to his rubbery powers, and plenty of villains have been imbued with strength thanks to their Devil Fruits. Obviously, that goes for Kaido, and it seems like fans have finally learned the full name of his special fruit.

Recently, creator Eiichiro Oda gave the update when he posted tons of tidbits in the newest issue of SBS. It was there the One Piece artist answered a lot of fan questions about the series. When Kaido's power was mentioned, Oda went on to name the Devil Fruit that he snacked on, and it definitely suits him.

SBS Volume 98: Kaido’s devil fruit has been revealed to be the Fish-Fish Fruit Mythical Model: Seiryu (Azure Dragon) #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/bt3E0HSqSO — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@SoulstormOP) February 2, 2021

According to Oda, the Devil Fruit is called the Fish-Fish Fruit and it is a Mythical Model to be specific. Its subset is even more specific as it is called the Seiryu Fruit which translates to Azure Dragon Fruit in English. This all makes sense if you have read the manga, and if not, you will soon find out.

For One Piece readers, this update should come as little surprise as Kaido nodded to his Fish-Fish Fruit some time ago. However, the information about the Azure Dragon is new. Fans did know that Kaido turned into an ancient dragon when he tapped into his Devil Fruit powers, and it seems there is a history behind his transformation. After all, there is a popular Japanese myth that says any carp who can climb a heavenly waterfall is rewarded by turning into a serpent dragon. It seems like Kaido earned such a gift when he made it into Wano, so fans can look forward to hearing all about that journey soon.

