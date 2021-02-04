One Piece Creator Reveals the Devil Fruit That Best Suits Zoro

✖

The green-haired swordsman of the Straw Hat Pirates has had a significant role to play in the latest arc of One Piece, the Wano Arc, wherein Zoro has taken to the isolated nation like a fish to water, and Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the popular Shonen franchise, has revealed which Devil Fruit would be best suited to one of the most popular characters of the series! Currently, in both the anime and the manga of One Piece, Zoro is attempting to take down the threat of Kaido and his Beast Pirates by acquiring brand new skills and weapons!

Throughout the Wano Arc, fans have been debating just who will be able to defeat the captain of the Beast Pirates, as Kaido has seemingly been unbeatable thanks to the Devil Fruit that transforms him into an indestructible giant dragon. In a one on one battle with Luffy earlier in the saga, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates couldn't even make a dent into the exterior of the current tyrant that is putting the people of Wano through so much pain and suffering. The War For Wano arc has yet to hit the anime proper, with the television series diving into the early life of Kozuki Oden currently, but expect to see some serious fireworks based on what we've seen in the manga so far!

Twitter User SoulstormOP shared this excerpt from the regular SBS column in which Eiichiro Oda answers fan questions, stating that if Zoro were to get a Devil Fruit of his own, the creator of One Piece would want the Straw Hats' swordsman to ingest the same fruit that gave Kaido his terrifying powers:

SBS Volume 98: Oda answers a question. If Zoro had eaten a Devil Fruit what would it be? Oda answers that it will be Kaido's fruit, but he also says that it would be better if his swords are the ones that ate the fruit. #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/C7EpiynimG — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@SoulstormOP) February 2, 2021

Kaido's Devil Fruit is known as the Uo Uo no Mi, or Fish Fish Fruit, that has granted the villain powers beyond belief. Though there are no hints that Zoro will be ingesting any Devil Fruit, we certainly would love to see Roronoa as a giant dragon!

Do you think the Fish Fish Fruit is the perfect edible for Zoro? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!