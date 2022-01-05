One Piece Creator Is Looking Forward to a Special Part of Wano’s Finale

The War For Wano is currently seeing Luffy and Kaido face off for what might be their final battle, and the creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, is hyping a “special moment” to take place before the Straw Hats leave the isolated nation that they’ve been on for so long. With Oda having hinted in the past that he will be ending the popular Shonen series within the next five years, it’s clear that the ending of this arc will have big implications on the ending of the series as a whole.

On top of hinting at the future of his series, Jump Festa also allowed Eiichiro Oda to share a number of new details about the next film in One Piece’s library, which is currently titled One Piece: Red. The movie, which is still steeped in mystery, will apparently have a much larger role for Shanks, the former mentor of Luffy who hasn’t played a significant role in the series for quite some time. Though fans of One Piece are wondering when they can expect the movie to arrive, Oda’s plate is certainly full not just with this and the main manga series, but also acting as an executive producer for the upcoming live-action Netflix adaptation.

At Jump Festa 2022, Oda had this to say regarding the War For Wano, and a certain moment that the mangaka has been waiting to explore for some time:

“I’m surprised the Wano Arc isn’t over yet! I’ve been looking forward to drawing ‘that’ final scene of the Wano Arc!”

With the recent events of the war rumbling inside Wano seeing both Sanji and Zoro taking down their respective foes in the Beast Pirates, it seems that both Luffy and Kaido, the respective captains of the Straw Hats and the Beast Pirates, are at the end of their ropes as they attempt to change the fate of the isolated nation. Regardless of who wins, the fight is sure to change the landscape of the Grand Line forever.

