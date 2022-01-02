One Piece Welcomes 2022 with a Clever Zodiac Sketch

One Piece‘s creator is starting off the new year in style with a cute new sketch to celebrate 2022! Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series had a huge 2021 with not only the manga itself crossing over the impressive 1000th chapter milestone, but the anime reached its own milestone before the year came to an end. But this is far from slowing down as the series is only planning to get even bigger in 2022 with a new set of impressive milestones that include the 25th anniversary of the One Piece manga, a new movie, and much more.

One Piece’s original manga will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary of its first being published with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the franchise will see a new feature film hitting theaters in Japan this Summer. That’s also including the new live-action series currently in production with Netflix as well. It’s going to be quite the formative year for the series if everything moves on as planned, and series creator Eiichiro Oda kicked things off for 2022 with a cute sketch of Luffy celebrating the new year of the tiger. Check it out below from the series’ official Twitter account:

The series has yet to announce any grand plans for its 25th Anniversary just yet, but the franchise is definitely planning some big things for the year overall. The manga is now in the climax of the Wano Country arc, and the next anime movie has been revealed as well. Titled One Piece Film: Red, the film is currently scheduled for a release in theaters in Japan on August 6th. The film has yet to reveal any international release plans just yet, but one thing that is exciting is that the new movie will be involving Red-Haired Shanks in some crucial fashion.

Oda had previously teased that Shanks would be making his move in 2021, and while that didn’t exactly happen, it seems we’ll be getting a window into this next move with the release of One Piece Film: Red. Original series creator Eiichiro Oda serves as producer on the new film with One Piece Film: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa handling the script, and Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi attached to direct.

What do you think? How did you like 2021 for One Piece overall? What are you hoping to see from the series in 2022?