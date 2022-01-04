One Piece: Red Releases Promo Art for New Film

One Piece Film: Red has dropped some cool new promo art for the new movie! Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series had a huge year last year with not only the manga crossing the 1000th chapter milestone, but the anime reaching its own 1000 episode milestone as well. This special episode also came with the announcement for the next feature film in the franchise, One Piece Film: Red, which is already in the works for a release later this Summer in Japan. With the film inching closer and closer, fans are starting to get new looks at what to expect from the movie.

One Piece Film: Red is scheduled for a release later this August in Japan, and kicking off the new year looks at what to expect from the new movie, the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has dropped a new look at the Straw Hats’ makeovers for the new movie. Previously released by the film before, this new art gives fans a much closer and more detailed look at what Luffy and the others will be dressing in for the events of this upcoming movie. You can check it out below as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter:

ONE PIECE FILM RED Promotional Pages in Issue #5/6. pic.twitter.com/ufNPcxxXn6 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) January 3, 2022

Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with original series creator Eiichiro Oda is serving as producer, One Piece Film: Red is scheduled for a release in Japan on August 6th, but has yet to official set an international release date as of this writing. Speaking on joining the new movie, screenwriter Tsutomu Kuroiwa had the following to say about Oda’s involvement in the new movie, “As long as the script is good it will definitely be interesting!,” Kuroiwa began. “As a result, when [series creator Eiichiro Oda] read the finished product, he said, ‘The script is wonderful! I think I was able to fulfill my role.’”

Continuing further, Kuroiwa stated, “Over the course of two years, I had discussions with [Eiichiro Oda] and [Director Goro Taniguchi], and the process of getting closer to the goal little by little, the days were like a dream come true, as if we were truly on a ship on an adventure. This is a story that was created by the collective efforts of many people. It will be a wonderful movie that will surely touch the hearts of many people. Please look forward to it!”

What do you think? How are you liking the new designs for Luffy and the other Straw Hats for One Piece Film: Red so far? What are you hoping to see in the new movie?