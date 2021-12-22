One Piece Creator Teases Shanks’ Part in the Anime’s New Film

One Piece has been running for decades, and over that time, has received a handful of feature-length films that would further document the adventures of Luffy and his crew. With creator Eiichiro Oda more than happy to address the fans, the mangaka took the opportunity to dive into the next movie of the series, One Piece: Red, along with the mysterious character Shanks who will have a major role. While there are still plenty of details that have yet to be revealed, the fifteenth film is giving fans a long-awaited moment with the inclusion of Luffy’s former mentor.

This year’s Jump Festa, the annual event that highlights Shonen franchises during its run time, had a panel once again dedicated to One Piece, with Eiichiro Oda in attendance and taking the opportunity to not just touch upon the upcoming fifteenth movie of the series, but also hint at the role that Shanks will have within it:

“Shanks is indeed a mysterious character. Will he meet Luffy in the film One Piece: Red? He has many scenes in the film.”

Oda also discussed the current arc running in both the television series and manga for One Piece, the War For Wano Arc, which sees Luffy and his Straw Hats battling against the forces of Kaido and his Beast Pirates in order to free the isolated nation of Wano and open its borders to the world:

“I’m surprised Wano Arc isn’t over yet. I’ve been looking forward to drawing “that” final scene of Wano Arc!”

While this upcoming film will have a big role for Shanks it seems, it will also be the first film that has Jinbe as an official member of the Straw Hat Pirates, adding some much-needed muscle to Luffy and his crew for whatever battles might lie in this fifteenth film.

One Piece: Red is set to hit theaters in Japan on August 6th of next year, though the Shonen franchise has yet to reveal when it will do the same in theaters in the West, as many other One Piece movies have in the past. As the series moves toward its finale, it’s anyone’s guess how many more movies will be released before Eiichiro Oda calls it quits after a legendary run.

Via Sandman_AP