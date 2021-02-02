One Piece Reveals How Much of a Threat Zoro is to Kaido

✖

One Piece reveals just how much of a threat Roronoa Zoro is to Kaido with the newest chapter of the series. The climactic final battle of the Wano Country arc is now in full swing as Kaido and Big Mom are taking on five of the Worst Generation members on the top of the skull dome in Onigashima. Each of these supernovas has made a name for themselves in one way or another through their journeys at sea, but this is their biggest challenge yet as they take on two of the Emperors of the Sea at the same time.

Each fighter brings something special to the table, and the newest chapter of the series shows just how crucial to this fight Zoro will be moving forward as he poses one of the biggest threats to Kaido. Because like Luffy, Zoro has a way to literally get under Kaido's skin thanks to the additional power granted by Oden's former sword Enma given to him at the end of the second act.

While the previous chapter revealed how Zoro was training off-screen and stole and mastered one of Kin'emon's techniques in order to take down Kaido's flames, Chapter 1002 of Eiichiro Oda's original manga release further increases Zoro's threat to Kaido as he continues to fight off each of Kaido's attacks with that same sword. He bounces away Kaido's Demolition Gust at the beginning of of the chapter, but that's only the beginning.

(Photo: Shueisha)

He soon manages to cut through a Blast Breath directly from Kaido to save Luffy, and using Enma, Zoro charges up a powerful Flying Dragon Blaze. This attack ends up missing Kaido because Zoro has still yet to fully master Enma, but the attack is powerful enough to completely cut off one of the horns of the skull dome. It's here that Kaido recognizes that it's not an ordinary blade at all, and carries the presence of Oden Kozuki within it.

With Zoro and Luffy both having ways to tear through Kaido's tough skin, they both pose a major threat to him should they continue to wear down the Emperor. But with this setup, it's clear Zoro will play some significant role in bringing Kaido down. But what do you think? Do you think Zoro will help deal the final blow when he masters Enma? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!