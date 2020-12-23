One Piece Reveals Kaido's Devil Fruit at Last

✖

2021 is going to start off big for the anime franchise of One Piece, with the one-thousandth chapter of the manga being released as the first entry in the long-running publication, but before that next installment hits, the latest chapter of the Wano Arc reveals the name of Kaido's Devil Fruit which gave him his insane powers. Wielding the power to transform into a nigh-invincible dragon, Big Mom not only reveals the name of the fruit that gave the captain of the Beast Pirates his abilities, but also revealed how he received it to begin with!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 999, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the Wano Arc!

With the Straw Hat Pirates separated, Big Mom takes advantage of the chaos to get a tete-a-tete with Kaido, revealing that the Beast Pirate captain ingested the Fish Fish Fruit during the battle of "God Valley". Many years ago, both Big Mom and Kaido were a part of the "Rocks Pirates", which included the insanely powerful Whitebeard as well, led by Captain Rocks that teamed up with Gol D. Roger in order to battle against the military. While we haven't seen all the details about this titanic battle, its effects clearly had a lasting impression on the world of the Grand Line as it helped form the world that Luffy and his crew members are attempting to save.

(Photo: Shueisha)

With the chapter coming to a close, Big Mom reveals what she believes Kaido and his Beast Pirates should do next, aka help her in finally capturing the One Piece! Big Mom and Kaido have definitely been "frenemies" throughout the history of One Piece, though it is definitely astonishing to see that the ruler of Cake Island was the one to give Kaido his ability to transform into a dragon! With the two evil swashbucklers coming to a shaky truce in order to rule the world, we have to wonder what other secrets from their past will be revealed before the Wano Arc comes to a close.

What do you think of the name of Kaido's Devil Fruit? Do you think that Big Mom and Kaido will tear one another apart sooner rather than later? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!