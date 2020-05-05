One Piece Goes Custom with These Impressive Funko Pops

✖

One Piece has been running for over two decades, and in that time the franchise has introduced fans to a huge catalog of characters. Each one has their own distinct look and personality, so you would think that means this franchise would be an excellent source of inspiration for Funko's collection of Pop figures. Unfortunately, there have only been a few figures based on Eiichiro Oda's series released thus far -- leaving many of the fan favorite allies and foes still on the table. Luckily artists and fans have filled in that void with awesome Funko takes of their own.

Artist Vinyl Alchemist (who you can find on Twitter here and on Instagram here) has shared a look at some awesome custome Funko Pop figures for One Piece bringing characters like Trafalgar Law, Crocodile, Enel, and even a jumbo sized Gear Fourth Luffy. Seeing how slick each of these customs look means Funko has a huge hurdle to climb if they want to release these in the future! Check them out:

Unfortunately, One Piece's anime has been on hold for the foreseeable future due to the effects of the novel coronavirus. While Eiichiro Oda seems to be producing new chapters of the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump, the anime itself has postponed the releases of new episodes until Japan ends its declared state of emergency (at the very least). The Wano Country arc is currently unfolding in both releases, so there are even more designs to mine for potential Funko Pop figure releases.

Funko might be taking its time with One Piece because the series is known for its massive makeovers with each new arc, and the Wano Country arc has seen even more than usual. The Straw Hats rarely travel around in the same looks so it's tough for anything other than the anime to truly adapt it, but it's still odd to see so few One Piece characters get the Funko treatment. But what do you think?

Which One Piece characters should get the official Funko Pop treatment next? Which of these awesome customs is your favorite of the bunch? Who's your favorite character in the series overall? What's your favorite Funko Pop currently in your collection? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.