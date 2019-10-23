These Custom Boruto Funko Pops are too Good to be True

One of the many big reasons Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been such a big hit is seeing how all of the Naruto characters have grown into adulthood. This has been especially great for Naruto and Sasuke, who have not only become more powerful than they have ever been in the series thus far, but are also closer as friends and confidants. This was coupled with great new looks for the both of them too, and fans have been hoping these adult looks would get the Funko Pop treatment someday.

While it’s not quite official, artist @vinyl.alchemist (who you can find on Instagram here) has taken this into their own hands and crafted two cool looking custom Funko Pop collectibles for Naruto and Sasuke’s powerful Boruto looks. These definitely need to be made official someday. Check them out below:

@vinyl.alchemist’s custom figures take Naruto’s Hokage and Sasuke’s full Sharigan and Rinne Sharigan looks for a whirl, and they’re so well made it’s a wonder why these have not been done in any official capacity yet. Boruto in general has yet to get the Funko treatment, but that’s going to change relatively soon. Funko acquired the official Boruto: Naruto Next Generations license some time ago, so fans might see some new Funko collectibles coming their way within the next two years.

But if Funko’s smart, they’ll start with adult Naruto and Sasuke along with the traditional choices of Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki. These customs have been a big hit with fans online, and official releases will definitely be just as popular. But they’re already going to have a high bar to climb when it comes to crafting their Funko transformation! What Boruto characters do you want to see get the Funko Pop treatment? Let us know in the comments!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.