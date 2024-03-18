One Piece Day 2024 Announced

One Piece is living large, and of course, it is going to celebrate all things Grand Line this summer. Just like last year, One Piece Day is on the horizon for 2024. The event just locked in its dates for this August, so fans can expect big things from Team One Piece.

Over on social media, the One Piece crew confirmed One Piece Day will go down on August 10th and 11th. The event will be held at the Makuhari Messe, and the event will kickstart a special exhibition in Shinjuku.

After all, One Piece Emotion is slated to begin on August 12th. The art exhibition will run through September 1st in Tokyo. So if you are local during that timeframe, you will want to check out the One Piece exhibition!

As for what One Piece Day has in store, well – we will have to find out. Team One Piece has not said anything about the itinerary, but you can piece some things together. For one, we know the One Piece anime is thriving as it just began its adaptation of the Egghead Island arc. We are also overdue for a new movie, and One Piece is in the perfect place to welcome a post-Wano film.

And of course, there is the Netflix adaptation of One Piece to consider. The live-action series debuted in 2023 to great praise, and Netflix has ordered a second season already. If current reports are right, One Piece season two will get into production in the latter half of 2024. So hopefully, One Piece Day 2024 will have an update on the Netflix series handy.

If you are not caught up with all things One Piece, no sweat!

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

