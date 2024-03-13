Netflix's One Piece: Iñaki Godoy Explains Luffy's Greatest Power

Iñaki Godoy, the star behind Monkey D. Luffy, in Netflix's One Piece, opened up about what he felt was Luffy's greatest power! One Piece debuted last Summer as one of the most successful live-action anime adaptations released in recent memory, and it was a pretty big deal for Netflix too. One Piece's live-action series was massively popular with fans old and new alike, and a large part of that success was due to the fact that the main cast behind it all seemed like the perfect actors to help bring Luffy and the Straw Hat crew to life.

Iñaki Godoy's Luffy stood out from the pack even further as fans complimented the way he helped bring the Straw Hat Captain to life in this new adaptation, and that's why it was no surprise to find that the series would be continuing with a second season in the future. As Godoy prepares for the new season of the One Piece live-action series with Netflix, the star opened up about his journey as Luffy so far in an interview with Teen Vogue as he noted what he feels is Luffy's greatest power and quality.

(Photo: Netflix)

Iñaki Godoy Explains Luffy's Greatest Power

"I had to understand that I'm playing a character who is unlike anything I've ever played, someone who is extraordinary, someone who has a capability of making people follow him anywhere he goes, someone who follows his dreams, who trusts his gut, and who doesn't care what others think," Godoy began before noting what's really powerful about Luffy is the fact he's so unchanging despite all of the adversity. "The moving thing about Luffy is that he doesn't really change too much. Instead, he changes the world around him with his way of being."

As for One Piece's future, Netflix has announced that Season 2 of the live-action series is now in the works for a release in the future. A release window or date has yet to be announced as of the time of publication, but production on the series is well underway and has been so since late last year. You can currently check out the eight episode first season streaming with Netflix if you wanted to catch up.

What do you think Luffy's greatest power in One Piece is? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

via Teen Vogue