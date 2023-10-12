Netflix's One Piece Writer Reveals Favorite Easter Eggs From Season 1

One Piece has been a major success with Netflix in the weeks since it premiered earlier this Summer, and one of the minds behind the new live-action series revealed the favorite Easter Eggs snuck into the first season! The first season of Netflix's One Piece live-action series took on the East Blue saga from Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, and with it introduced fans to Luffy and the rest of the core members of the Straw Hat crew. But as fans know, this first saga actually contained some teases for very important characters and moments in the future.

It's something co-showrunner Matt Owens was fully aware of as well. Speaking with fans to celebrate Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece live-action series now in the works as part of a Reddit AMA, Owens revealed that his favorite Easter Eggs snuck into the first season was all of the bounty posters seen in the background. Loaded with knowledge of big reveals for characters in the future, there were even a few of the posters that are being held back until the future.

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix' One Piece Writer's Favorite Easter Eggs Revealed

"Easter eggs were such a fun part of the show! I loved talking to different departments to plant as much as we could. My favorite is probably the bounty posters that fill the world," Owens explained. "I looked back at pirates who we know were operating at this time in the story and what their bounties would be. It helps sell other pirates to newcomers and are fun details for fans who know who they are. Not all of the ones we made got shown on screen [so] be on the lookout for more next season!"

The bounty posters are a big deal in One Piece overall as it's the closest thing fans of Eiichiro Oda's series have to a power rankings system, and this idea came through when at the end of Season 1 Luffy is revealed to have gotten a bounty poster of his own. Making his bounty the highest in the East Blue as he and the Straw Hats head towards the Grand Line, it really does tease what kind of foes he'll see in the coming season.

