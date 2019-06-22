One Piece’s New Director Will Channel Dragon Ball Super For Wano Arc

The Wano Arc of One Piece promises to deliver the end to a number of different running story arcs, as well as supplying new action packed battles. These One Piece fights aren’t just going to be put together by a new creative time, they’re going to have a new influence from a familiar anime. With new director Tatsuya Nagamine joining the Straw Hat Pirates, his background as the director of Dragon Ball Super: Broly is definitely going to come in handy.

Twitter User YonkouProd posted several different noteworthy bits from the director’s recent interview with One Piece magazine, breaking down his approach to the upcoming Wano Arc:

Highlights from the interview with Tatsuya Nagamine in the One Piece Magazine — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) June 14, 2019

Dragon Ball Super: Broly had some of the most hard hitting, fast paced action that the Dragon Ball series had ever seen. Considering some of the universe shattering brawls, this is no small statement. Audiences were blown away by the heavy hitting legendary Super Saiyan entering canon officially, fighting both Goku and Vegeta to a standstill, and eventually becoming so powerful that a last minute fusion was necessary to take him down.

The action itself featured fights that not only made excellent use of the arctic environment, but gave the series a brand new method of watching these high flying fisticuffs: a first person perspective. Aside from simply having much more fluid animation than the regular television series, Broly put new twists on classic Dragon Ball fights, and its this mentality that we think will translate well to One Piece’s upcoming arc.

Wano promises to tie a bow on several storyarcs that are taking place for Luffy and his crew. Much like several other anime franchises, One Piece employed the use of a “time jump” where two years passed while the Straw Hat Pirates trained to fight new threats. Each of the pirates managed to grow exponentially in terms of strength, yet the Straw Hats are not all united. The Wano arc will see Luffy’s crew reunite once again while battling the forces of Kaido, Big Mom, and whatever else comes their way in the country of Wano.

