One Piece Sets Up the Straw Hat Crew's Next Adventure

One Piece has been planting the seeds for the first major arc of the final saga of the series overall in the last few chapters of the series, but the newest release has set the stage for Luffy and the Straw Hat crew's next major adventure. Ever since Luffy and the others officially left the shores of Wano Country, fans have been seeing how the latest few chapters have updated us on how the rest of the seas have been changing while Luffy and the others were on the isolated island. But now that they've reached their newest destination, things won't be slowing down any time soon.

The previous chapters have seen Luffy and the others hit a particularly rough part of the seas as they make their way to their next island destination, and following being caught up in some pretty bad weather, the newest chapter of the series has given fans the first look at what's next. Not only have they come to their next island named Egghead, but this next leg of the journey also includes some major characters such as fellow Worst Generation member Jewelry Bonney and even Dr. Vegapunk.

Chapter 1061 of One Piece picks up after Luffy and the others are separated when they're attacked by a big mechanical shark, and Jimbei, Luffy and Chopper end up in a different location on the new island when they rescue Jewelry Bonney. She explains that the island they've come to is Egghead, with Dr. Vegapunk's laboratory that seems like it exists with technology from 500 years in the future. Thus it's an island owned by the World Government, and more importantly, Dr. Vegapunk themselves is working in the area too.

Finally making an appearance in the series long after they were first hinted at, Dr. Vegapunk saves the other Straw Hats from being eaten by the mechanical shark (with their giant robot) and now it's just a matter what happens next. This is the origin for much of the Marines' technology, and now the Straw Hats are front and center. There's just a matter of seeing where this arc will go, or how long it will be lasting as the series continues.

