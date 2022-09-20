One Piece Teases Luffy's Secret Dream in Emotional Scene

It's no secret to One Piece fans that Luffy has been sailing the Grand Line for years, forming the Straw Hat Pirates, to become the next king of the pirates, though his reasoning for wanting to attain this title has remained a mystery. Following the Wano Arc's conclusion, Monkey and his crew members are reeling from what has been transpiring around the world in their absence, and in a touching scene, Luffy fills his friends in on his true dream while keeping readers in the dark.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece, Chapter 1060, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Some fans might be frustrated that we have yet to learn what Luffy is looking to do with his potential title as king of the pirates, though from the different reactions of the Straw Hats, it's clear that it is a whopper of a dream. As Luffy explains, he had previously revealed his dream to his brothers Sabo and Ace, with the Straw Hat Captain noting that Sabo "just wants everyone to be free" and is looking to see the world and write a book about it.

Following the big reveal to his crew, Usopp states that Luffy's dream isn't possible, with Luffy responding:

"Maybe it is, once I'm the king of the pirates." while also realizing that he had only told his brothers and Red-Haired Shanks previously, causing the three to laugh and even have tears in their eyes. Whatever Luffy is hoping to do as the king of the pirates, it's clear that he won't be able to do it without gaining the crown.

The Wano Arc might have seen a large number of friends and foes converge on the isolated nation, but it's clear that the Straw Hat Pirates have missed out on quite a bit when it came to the Grand Line, and it's clear that they're looking to make up for the lost time. With the Final Arc ratcheting up the stakes and more than a few familiar faces already returning after being away for quite a while, this is an arc where anything can happen.

What do you think Luffy's dream is? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.