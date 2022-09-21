One Piece Teases the World Government's Next Cover Up

One Piece has been gearing up for the first major arc of the final saga, and the newest chapter of the series has taken things to a whole new level as the World Government has started their next major cover up heading into the grand finale! The Wano Country arc might have had some of the biggest moments in the series thus far, but the recent slate of chapters after the arc have already begun to set up for some even bigger things heading into the grand finale of the series overall. Now it seems like the World Government is making their move in full too to top it all off.

Luffy and the Straw Hats have been making their way to their first major island in the final saga, and during the recent slate of chapters fans have been given updates about the current state of the world. A lot has happened since Luffy and the others made their way to Wano Country, and the Marines have been making their play to shift the balance of the world powers while Luffy and the others had been distracted. Now the newest chapter of the series has given a fans of just what kind of power they really have to erase everything and anything they want.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1060 of One Piece follows up on the mysterious Sabo cliffhanger that teased that he killed the king of Alabasta during the Reverie, and it's revealed that he had since escaped to an island named Lulusia that was one of the eight countries that apparently rebelled against the government following the Reverie. When Sabo's communication is intercepted, it's soon revealed that the Marines had been ordered to not only forget about Lulusia, but never think about it again as they now claim it "never existed."

At the same time, the king that had sat on the throne in the center of the world crosses out the island of Lulusia on a map and suddenly a weapon from the sky rains down an explosive power to wipe the island off the map entirely. With this kind of power to wipe out an entire island, and thus wipe it from the Marines' existence as a result, it not only hints at what might have happened during the Lost Century period but also teases the Marines' really might be in the dominant world power right now.

