One Piece Creator Reveals a Touching Fact About His Fan Mail

Eiichiro Oda is one of the most famous artists alive, and his work on One Piece continues to this day. If you did not know, the manga creator has been working on the hit manga for over 25 years, and there is even more to finish. And despite having millions of fans, Oda admits he cannot bear to say goodbye to any piece of fan mail he receives.

And yes, he is serious about this. The fandom is dug up an interview with Oda where he is asked directly about his fan mail, and the One Piece artist says he can never bring himself to throw away any of the mail he gets.

(Photo: Shueisha)

"I read them all! Of course, I do! In fact, I've never discarded a single card in 22 years," Oda wrote to one fan after they asked if he looks at his fan mail.

"It's way too much to keep at home, so I rent out a place to keep the letters I've already read and have them sent there. It's at 'burst through the doors' level of weight! Thank you, everyone! You've sent all your honest feelings, so of course, I can't throw them away!"

Clearly, Oda has more time on his hands than we know or he has someone reads the notes to him. The artist must find time for himself because Oda seems so very grateful for all the One Piece mail he has gotten. He has gone so far as to rent storage just for the notes, so we have to applaud Oda for his tenacity.

If you want to send any fan-mail to Oda, the best way to reach him is via Shueisha. The publisher has a mailing address for Oda's SBS Issues, but they do expect them to be in Japanese. For those unable to translate their letter, you can always forward a message to Viz Media, but there is no guarantee the letter will be relayed to SBS.

What do you think of this cute One Piece fact? Have you ever sent or a fan letter to Oda or any other manga creator?