Demon Slayer Creator Pays Tribute to Hunter x Hunter With Special Art

Hunter x Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho series creator Yoshihiro Togashi is now getting honored with a special art exhibition now making its way through Japan, and the creator behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is paying tribute to the creator with some special art for Hunter x Hunter! With the 30th Anniversary of Yu Yu Hakusho's anime kicking off this year, and Hunter x Hunter returning to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with new chapters after nearly four years of waiting, Togashi is being celebration with a special celebration showing off not only the creator's work, but other major creators who also like Togashi.

One of these creators include Demon Slayer's Koyoharu Gotoge, who for the occasion shared some special art of their take on the Phantom Troupe members Shizuku Murasaki and Machi Komacine. Not only that, but included a special message for the creator that began with the following (as spotted by HxHSource on Twitter), "When I was in elementary school, I read Hunter x Hunter and had good memories of excitedly discussing it with my friends."

What Does Demon Slayer's Creator Think of Yoshihiro Togashi?

The statement then continues with, "I really enjoyed doing the Nen Divination and wanting to know what type of ability I had, but being frustrated that nothing changed. Even now that I am an adult, I realize how wonderful it was to have such realistic, flowing conversations and explanations that were so easy to understand, even for someone like me who normally cannot comprehend detailed numerical values and difficult settings."

Gotoge's statement continued with the following as they revealed how much of an impact Togashi had on their career, "It was very emotional and exciting. I have learned a lot from reading and re-reading the compositions based on the fascinating production and deep knowledge of the subject. I'm truly impressed by the many wonderful manga you have created. Thank you very much!"

If you wanted to check out Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba for yourself, you can now find the manga complete and fully available to read with Viz Media's Shonen Jump digital library. The first two seasons of the series and feature film are now streaming with Crunchyroll, and there's a third season now in the works. As for Hunter x Hunter, new chapters of the manga are now being released on a weekly basis with Viz Media's Shonen Jump vault too!

