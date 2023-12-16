Eiichiro Oda Shares New One Piece Art For Jump Festa

Eiichiro Oda has put his heart and soul into the story of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece. This year marked one of the biggest for the shonen franchise, thanks to both the anime adaptation, manga, and live-action series on Netflix. To help in celebrating this year's Jump Festa, the mangaka responsible for the Grand Line has shared new art of Luffy to continue the annual tradition. With One Piece set to have a place on Jump Festa's stage, the shonen franchise might have more to reveal to shonen fans.

One Piece's anime adaptation recently brought to a close the War for Wano, with Luffy and his crew bidding a fond farewell to the isolated nation after they were able to take down Kaido and the Beast Pirates. Setting the stage for the final saga, the television series has been planting some seeds that will grow some big fruit in the future. The manga is quite far ahead of the television series as it stands, as Luffy and the Straw Hats find themselves in a battle that sees the World Government taking a hand in the battle. With Dr. Vegapunk at their side, the military is aiming to deliver some serious pain to the Straw Hats.

Eiichiro Oda Takes Part in Jump Festa 2024

Every year at Jump Festa, Oda won't just reveal new art created specifically for the shonen event, but will also write a letter specifically for fans. Said letters will normally hint at what is to come in the manga, and as the final adventure looms for the Straw Hat Pirates, this year's note might be a big one. While the end might be nigh, Eiichiro Oda might have a few years left before we see if Luffy will become the king of the pirates.

The Straw Hats have a bright future ahead of them on several fronts. While the end might be nigh for the manga and anime adaptation, Netflix's live-action series is only getting started as the second season has already been confirmed. Announced earlier this year, Eiichiro Oda himself confirmed that season two was on the way while also hinting at the arrival of Tony Tony Chopped to the live-action adaptation.

