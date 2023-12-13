One Piece Episode 1088 Promo Teases Luffy's Dream

One Piece's anime has been steadily getting ready for the next major arc following the events of the Wano Country arc, and fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 1088 of the anime! With Luffy and the Straw Hats finally leaving Wano's shores after defeating Kaido, the anime has been steadily revealing what kind of changes the rest of the world has been going through while Luffy was on the isolated island. But as the anime gets ready for Luffy's future, it's time for the Straw Hats to start thinking about making their way to the One Piece treasure as well.

With the Egghead Arc of One Piece kicking off in the anime next year as the first major arc of the Final Saga of the series, Luffy and the Straw Hats are getting ready for their final stretch of the journey as well. Now that he's been crowned as an Emperor and the Straw Hats are going after their final goals specifically, the promo for the next episode teases that his crew will learn about Luffy's dream. You can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1088 below as shared by Toei Animation:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1088

One Piece Episode 1088 is titled "Luffy's Dream," and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "Holding the oath he once swore with his brothers in his heart, Luffy continues to travel the seas with an unchangeable faith. In the tumultuous world, he still holds on to one idea through tears, heartbreak, and laughter. What is the idea that will move hearts of those who hear it?" One Piece Episode 1088 will be premiering in Japan on Sunday, December 17th (Saturday, December 16th internationally), and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll following its debut overseas.

If you wanted to catch up with the One Piece anime as it sets up the next major arc, you can stream the entire series (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

