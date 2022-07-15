One Piece's Creator Talks Series Finale

Following the conclusion of the battle between Luffy and Kaido, and the ending of the War For Wano Arc, creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed that One Piece's long-running manga would be moving into its Final Arc. With the Straw Hat Pirates adding Yamato to its crew and the Beast Pirates being defeated, it would seem that Luffy and company still have a major challenge ahead of them as they continue to try to make Monkey's dream of becoming king of the pirates come true. Needless to say, this final storyline will be a big one for the Shonen franchise.

In a recent blurb to fans, Eiichiro Oda discussed creating the final arc of his long-running series and how he has been planning the Final Act ever since he was a kid:

"When I was a kid, I thought to myself: man I would love to draw a manga with the most hyped final stage! I wonder if I'm up to it! Now, we have only a tiny bit of Wano Arc left, the preparations are almost done. Took me twenty-five years lol. That said, it's fine if you start reading from this point on because from this point on, it'll be (the) ONE PIECE! The mysteries of this world, I'll be drawing all of them! It'll be super interesting! Fasten your seatbelt and please stay with me for a bit longer."

Despite being the Deus ex machine of the series, the One Piece treasure is still a mystery, with the closest hint that fans have been given being its discovery in a flashback sequence by Gol D. Roger, Kozuki Oden, and various other swashbucklers of the past. In previous snippets, Oda has confirmed that he is well aware of what the treasure is, having shared this information with his editors over time, and is sure to reveal its mysteries in this final storyline.

One Piece has been telling the story of Luffy and his Straw Hats for decades at this point, traveling to the corners of the seas known as the Grand Line, and it's clear that Oda is ramping up to have the finale be the biggest storyline of the series to date, and end things with a band.

