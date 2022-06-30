One Piece Reveals Kaido's Original Awakened Form

Kaido was easily the biggest villain that stood front and center within the War for Wano Arc, with the nefarious swashbuckler fighting against Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates under his own power along with his Beast Pirates. Now, with the Wano Arc ending in the pages of One Piece's manga, Eiichiro Oda is taking the opportunity to share sketches when it comes to his original plan for the arc and its characters, showing off his original idea for what Kaido was going to look like in the Beast Pirate Captain's "Awakened Form".

Kaido was easily one of the strongest, if not the strongest, foes that Monkey D. Luffy had to battle in his quest to become the King of the Pirates, with the Straw Hat Captain finding himself losing time after time against the Beast Pirate's dragon form. During the battle of the War for Wano, Kaido revealed another ace up his sleeve in which he was able to combine his human form with that of his massive dragon appearance, seemingly giving himself the best of both worlds. In fighting against Luffy, Kaido's strength helped the Straw Hat learn how to access his newest transformation in Gear Fifth, setting the stage for the final arc of the Shonen series while also revealing some big secrets when it comes to Monkey's Devil Fruit.

Eiichiro Oda's original designs for Kaido's hybrid form looked far different than what we eventually saw in both the manga and the anime, with the mangaka originally giving the Beast Pirate captain a long neck and more dragon-like head that definitely combined his two forms into one:

Early concepts of Kaido’s Hybrid Form.



As mentioned earlier, Eiichiro Oda is currently working on the final saga of One Piece, though the mangaka hasn't revealed exactly how many chapters the Shonen series has before it draws to a close. With Kaido being defeated by Luffy at the end of the War for Wano, it should be interesting to see if the Beast Pirate Captain will have a role to play or if his time in the series has come to an end following his big defeat.

