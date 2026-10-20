One Piece English Dub Kicks Off Elbaph Arc With New Crunchyroll Release

Fans of the One Piece English dub release are in luck as the Elbaph Arc has finally kicked off its run with Crunchyroll with the first of its new weekly releases. One Piece returned for the Elbaph Arc earlier this year as part of a whole new era for the long running anime franchise. Rather than release new episodes of the anime on a weekly basis throughout the entire year, the production team has instead shifted One Piece to a new seasonal release schedule from now on.

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With only 26 episodes a year planned for release, this change in production schedule also meant a shift in schedule for One Piece‘s English dub as well. With One Piece: Elbaph Arc wrapping up its first season run earlier this Summer, the English dub has a clear runway for its own comeback with the start of its episodes now available to stream with Crunchyroll. New episodes will then be releasing on a weekly basis, and you can check out a sneak peek clip from the new dub release below.

One Piece: Elbaph Arc English Dub Premiere Now Streaming With Crunchyroll

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Following the release of the English dub for the One Piece Heroines special last week, One Piece: Elbaph Arc‘s own English dub release has now premiered with Episode 1156 available for streaming with Crunchyroll. New episodes of the English dub will then be releasing with Crunchyroll on a weekly basis on Tuesdays at 9AM PT for fans in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. So there’s going to be quite a bit to enjoy through the end of the year.

This is pretty good news as the One Piece anime itself is now in the midst of its break. Following the release of its planned 26 episodes for the year, One Piece has confirmed that it will be returning for the next phase of the Elbaph Arc in 2027. A more concrete release window or date has yet to be announced as of this time, but it will be another wave of 26 episodes for fans to enjoy when they hit next year. At least the dub release is going to help tie fans over until then.

What’s Next for the One Piece Anime?

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2027 is going to be a very busy year for the One Piece anime franchise overall. Not only will it be returning for a new season of Elbaph Arc episodes, but it has also revealed that the first of two new feature film projects will be coming to theaters in Japan. One Piece Film God Valley has been revealed to be releasing in 2027, and is teased to be adapting the God Valley Flashback that takes place within the Elbaph Arc’s events. Which does raise a lot of questions as to how the TV anime’s release schedule is going to work into that.

The One Piece is also an official remake anime series currently scheduled for a release with Netflix in February 2027. Now produced by WIT Studio, this new series is going to re-adapting the East Blue Saga from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series and giving it a whole new lease on life. There’s also a third season of the live-action series coming to Netflix in 2027 as well, so there’s quite a lot on the way.

Are you going to be catching up with One Piece’s English dub release? What are you excited to see from One Piece next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!