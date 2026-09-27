One Piece Confirms 2027 Return for New Episodes After Season Finale

One Piece has officially come to an end for the year, and has now confirmed it’s going to be returning for new episodes of the TV anime in 2027. One Piece ushered in an entirely new era of the anime’s production this year. Shifting away from its weekly release throughout the entire year, the production team instead are now opting for a seasonal release schedule for the series. Meaning that fans will only be getting two cours worth of episodes per year for the anime from now on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece: Elbaph Arc kicked off its run earlier this Spring, and has now aired its final episode with the rest of the now ending Summer 2026. With the Fall 2026 anime schedule now kicking off, One Piece has confirmed via its social media account that Episode 1180 is indeed the finale and it’s going to be returning for new episodes in 2027. But given how things left off, fans are going to be anxious to see what the anime has planned for after its big cliffhanger.

One Piece to Return in 2027 for Elbaph Arc Season 2

Courtesy of Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1180 serves as the finale to the first season of the Elbaph Arc, and unfortunately leaves things on quite a massive cliffhanger. As the people of Elbaph are still fighting back against the Knights of God, and Gunko seemed to be remembering some kind of connection with Brook, King Imu has fully made his move. Possessing the Knight of God, Imu has revealed much of his true power to further throw the home of the giants into chaos. And that’s where things come to an end as fans now have to wait to see what’s next.

One Piece has confirmed it will be returning for its next season of episodes in 2027, but has unfortunately yet to reveal a release window or date as of this time. If the series takes as long of a hiatus it did at the start of this new schedule, we might not get to see the next season of One Piece until sometime next April. One Piece has confirmed there will only be 26 episodes of the anime released each year from now on, but fans have seen that the pacing is much closer to Eiichiro Oda’s original manga as a result.

What’s Next for One Piece in 2027?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Next year is going to be a pretty big one for One Piece, however. Not only has it confirmed that the Elbaph Arc will be returning for more episodes sometime next year, but it will also be coming to the big screen in Japan with the first of two planned new feature films. One Piece Film God Valley is scheduled for a launch sometime next year with an adaptation of the God Valley Incident, but there are still many questions still in the air about what to expect from it.

Next February, One Piece is coming back to Netflix with the start of a brand new remake series taking on Eiichiro Oda’s manga from the very beginning. The One Piece will be kicking off the East Blue saga with a new production from WIT Studio, and then it will be followed by the return of the live-action series soon after too. What new One Piece project are you excited to see in action next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!