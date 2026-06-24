Netflix’s New One Piece Anime Reboot Reveals First Look Trailer – Watch Now

One Piece is now in the works on a new anime with Netflix rebooting Eiichiro Oda’s original manga from the very beginning, and Netflix is finally showing off the first footage of it in motion with its first trailer. The One Piece has been one of the most curious projects ever announced for the franchise as when it was first announced to be in the works, it was confirmed to be produced alongside the ongoing TV anime from Toei Animation. With WIT Studio now bringing it back to life, it’s going to be a jumping on point for new fans.

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The One Piece is taking on Oda’s manga story from the very beginning, and its debut season will be adapting the first 50 chapters of the series as it works through the East Blue Saga in a new kind of way. This debut season will feature around 300 minutes of materials adapted to screen, and now we’ve gotten the first look at how it’s going to be in motion when it finally hits. You can check out the trailer for The One Piece below.

When Does The One Piece Come Out on Netflix?

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The One Piece is currently scheduled to make its worldwide debut with Netflix sometime in February 2027, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced for the anime as of this time. The remake anime will debut with seven episodes in total, and there are going to be over 300 minutes of adapted material covering 50 chapters of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series. This means there will be about 45 minutes for each episode, so it’s going to be a weighty anime when it makes its debut. But it makes sense as it’s going to be a much different experience than the original TV series.

The One Piece will be directed by Masashi Koizuka for WIT Studio (the studio behind Attack on Titan‘s first three seasons, Ranking of Kings and more) with Hideaki Abe serving as assistant director, Taku Kishimoto handling series composition, Kyoji Asano and Takatoshi Honda providing character designs and serving as chief animation director, Yasuhiro Kajino handling creature design, Eri Taguchi serving as prop designer, Ken Imaizumi and Shuhei Fukuda as action directors, and Tomomori Kuroda serving as art director.

What’s New for Netflix’s One Piece Reboot Anime?

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Director Masashi Koizuka previously teased how The One Piece is going to set itself apart from the not seen prior, “Deep down, I have a strong desire to utilize the best part of the manga. To do so, there will be difference between a film being incorporated with these details…This is part of our identity in this project, and adds a uniqueness to The One Piece created by WIT Studio,” the director began.

Koizuka also addressed how the original One Piece anime changed elements from the manga, and teased that it wouldn’t have the same kind of censorship or altering in the new version, “Themes in the original manga is deep. Like war, or stepping in topics of race,” the director stated. “It allows all ages of readers to ponder about it and be entertained at the same time. This is the most intriguing part of the manga in my opinion. This is the fascination of the work.”

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