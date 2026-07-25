One Piece Finally Confirms Crunchyroll English Dub Release for Elbaph Arc

One Piece has been tearing its way through the anime’s take on the Elbaph Arc ever since it made its debut earlier this Spring, and now has finally confirmed it’s going to be launching an English dub with Crunchyroll later this year. One Piece made a major change for the anime when it returned this year. Following a few months of hiatus, the anime made its debut earlier this Spring to kick off a new era of its production. Which includes decreasing the overall amount of episodes we get to see each year from now on.

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One Piece: Elbaph Arc has been working through the first phase of its run with both Crunchyroll and Netflix, and the anime has finally introduced Luffy and the Straw Hats to the legendary island of giants. But while the Japanese language release has been a huge hit with fans thus far, Crunchyroll has finally confirmed that One Piece: Elbaph Arc will be kicking off its English dub release later this Fall.

One Piece: Elbaph Arc English Dub Release Coming to Crunchyroll Fall 2026

Courtesy of Toei Animation / Crunchyroll

The English dub release for One Piece: Elbaph Arc will be streaming with Crunchyroll for fans in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa later this Fall. No concrete release date for the dub has yet to be confirmed as of this time, but the franchise has also yet to confirm its release schedule. Previous English dub releases for the One Piece anime were released in batches alongside the weekly schedule of the Japanese release, but that might no longer be the case moving forward.

One Piece’s anime is now only going to produce 26 episodes a year spread across two cours of episodes, and that got started this year with the Elbaph Arc. The English dub release schedule for the anime is likely going to be impacted by this overall shift in schedule moving forward, but we’ll have to see how that takes shape when the Japanese release wraps up its own run heading into the Fall too. But fans waiting on the dub now have a window to loom ahead to.

What’s Going on in One Piece’s Elbaph Arc?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

One Piece: Elbaph Arc was a pretty important place to begin this new era of the anime schedule. The team behind the series is adapting at least a chapter for each episode moving forward, and that’s a much faster pace that the series had been moving before. But this also means fewer episodes a year overall. With Eiichiro Oda still making his way through the Elbaph Arc with the latest chapters of the series dropping each week, this schedule is ultimately going to work out for the best.

As for the anime, it’s still working its way through the first phase of the Elbaph Arc with its adaptation. After reintroducing Robin to her long lost friend Saul, Luffy and the others have now made their way to the legendary home of the giants. Coming across mysterious figures like Loki, things are just about to get into an intense climax as the Knights of God are gearing up to make their move on the giants’ children next. Make sure to catch up with the latest episodes with Crunchyroll and Netflix.

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