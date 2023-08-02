One Piece Brings Episode 1000 Dub to Streaming

One Piece is gearing up for one hell of a year. This month will mark one of the franchise's biggest releases to date. Netflix will debut its live-action adaptation by the end of August, and the One Piece manga is living large with its final act. Of course, the One Piece anime has more on its plate than ever. The subbed anime is nearing its reveal of Gear 5, and One Piece's dub premiered its 1000th episode last month. And at last, the episode has now made its way to streaming!

Yes, that is right! One Piece episode 1000 is now available to watch online. You can watch the anime milestone for free on Crunchyroll's official YouTube channel. It will be streaming free for fans until August 14th. After that, Crunchyroll will move episode 1000 and 10 other episodes to its subscriber-only catalog.

Wano Dub news!🚨#OnePiece Season 14 Voyage 9 (Eps 989-1000)💥 will stream on @Crunchyroll August 15th!



In the meantime, Episode 1000 will be FREE to watch on Crunchyroll's official YouTube channel starting TODAY until August 14! 🙌🏴‍☠️



Learn more: https://t.co/mJb0EUb1jX pic.twitter.com/fRiP3aqtPp — One Piece US (@OnePieceAnimeUS) August 1, 2023

As you can imagine, One Piece fans are eager to see how One Piece fares as it dub carries forward. After all, One Piece had its dub on hiatus for some years, but the anime has been working hard to catch up with Luffy's adventures. Episode 1000 puts the dub firmly into the thick of Wano's climax. As the One Piece dub speeds through its backlog, the show is becoming more accessible than ever, so you can catch the dub now on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

If you are not familiar with One Piece at all, well – now is always a good time to catch up. The hit series is one of the biggest in anime, and Luffy's adventure have made him a legend the world over. So if you want to know more about One Piece, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about One Piece's big dub milestone? Have you kept up with the anime as of late? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!