One Piece Fans Loved Episode 1000

One Piece fans loved seeing the anime’s milestone 1000th episode! Fans of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series have had quite a lot to celebrate this year as not only did the manga cross the 1000th chapter mark not too long ago, but the anime has reached the impressive 1000 episode mark as well. It’s in rare company alongside anime franchises such as Pokemon, Crayon Shin-chan, Detective Conan and more, and fans could not be happier to see Luffy and the Straw Hats entering a whole new era for the anime.

It was an explosive episode to do it with also as the team at Shueisha and Toei Animation clearly went all out for the occasion. Not only did they recreate the anime’s very first opening just for the 1000th episode, but this episode also marked a major turning point for the war at Onigashima. The war had been building for the last few episodes, and the Straw Hats had been scattered throughout the island as they tried to hide themselves and waited for the Akazaya Nine to make their move.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that the war has officially begun, Luffy and the Straw Hats showed off what they were capable of in Episode 1,000 and finally all gathered together in one place during a battle for the first time in a very long time. Now the war is about to break out in full in the anime’s coming episodes, and fans can’t wait to see what could be next in the 1000 episodes potentially to come!

Read on to see what fans are saying about One Piece Episode 1,000, and let us know what you think of it! How did you like Episode 1,000? What were some of your favorite moments? What are you hoping to see from the anime next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

The Anime Has Come So Far!

https://twitter.com/awryyya/status/1462224198718222339?s=20

The Straw Hats Have Assembled!

https://twitter.com/RofiqAlHuda2/status/1462240035156070400?s=20

It’s Been a Long Ride…

https://twitter.com/strwhtdnl/status/1462258175629934594?s=20

Just Look at Them!

https://twitter.com/EmpressWhu/status/1462253436834091009?s=20

Can You Believe It’s Been 22 Years?

https://twitter.com/KenXyro/status/1462252102504235008?s=20

Congratulations One Piece!

https://twitter.com/JaralloArt/status/1462260772982173697?s=20

Here’s to 1000 More!

https://twitter.com/ParadiseTotsuka/status/1462253769605931014?s=20

The Straw Hats Have Grown So Much!

https://twitter.com/SANJlKUNS/status/1462239388696416263?s=20

The Anime Has Had a Great 2021!

https://twitter.com/PokemanZ0N6/status/1462842365723529225?s=20

Thank You Oda, Shueisha, and Toei!