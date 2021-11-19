One Piece Celebrates Episode 1,000 With New Visual

One Piece is celebrating the upcoming release of Episode 1,000 of the anime with a slick new key visual! After much anticipation and build up, Episode 1,000 of One Piece is finally on the horizon. It’s coming at just the right time too as now only is the war on Onigashima officially kicking off, but some of the biggest fights in the anime are getting ready to launch soon as well. It’s a monumental occasion for a number of reasons, and Shueisha is celebration the major milestone for the anime in style.

Episode 1,000 of One Piece will be officially making its debut in Japan on Saturday, November 20th, and fans in the region will be able to participate in a contest where they can get special goods and other things from the series’ big celebration. While fans outside of Japan won’t be able to participate, there is something for everyone to appreciate with a slick new promo visual released for Episode 1,000 that features a rather kingly looking Monkey D. Luffy in front of some of the anime’s most memorable moments over the years. Check it out below:

Episode 1,000 of One Piece is titled “Overwhelming Strength! The Straw Hats Come Together!” and the episode will be streaming with Funimation alongside its debut in Japan. The preview for the episode teases the next major phase of the fight in Onigashima as the Straw Hats have finally gathered all in one place after scattering through the region following their initial invasion. It’s the first time all of the Straw Hats will be fighting alongside one another (with Jinbe in tow as well, marking an even bigger occasion), and that seems perfect for such a major episode milestone.

This is going to be a huge occasion for the anime, but the story is still far from over as there’s a major war that needs to play out. As the anime gets ready for its next 1000 episodes, it’s kicking things off in style. But what do you think? How do you feel seeing One Piece reaching the 1000th episode mark? What are you hoping to see in the 1000th episode? What are you hoping to see from the anime next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!