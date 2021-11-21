One Piece Remakes First Opening for Episode 1000

One Piece has actually gone back to the beginning and remade its original anime opening to celebrate the 1000th episode! Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series celebrated crossing the 1000 chapter mark earlier this year, and now the anime has celebrated its own massive milestone with the debut of its 1000th episode. The series had been building up to the massive new occasion with a series of fun promotional materials highlighting just how far the anime has come since it first began, but Toei Animation and Shueisha were clearly saving the biggest surprise celebration for last.

When fans queued up Episode 1000 of One Piece, they were surprised to find that the team at Toei Animation and the staff of the series had actually remade the original opening from the anime! Taking on “We Are!” as performed by

Hiroshi Kitadani, this newest take on the very first opening theme sequence takes a lot of those moments from that first one but updates it with the new Straw Hat crew line up and all of their looks for Wano Country. But there are a lot more fun Easter Eggs hidden throughout, and you can check it out in full for yourself below!

Although One Piece‘s anime has reached 1000 episodes with its newest release, it is far from slowing down as the war on Onigashima has only gotten started. The Straw Hat crew had fully come together with the newest episode, and now they are getting ready to break off once more into their own respective fights across the Skull Dome. As for Luffy and Zoro, the two of them are aiming to get to the top and challenge Kaido. So fans wondering about the future of the anime have nothing to worry about as there’s lots more on the way.

Alongside the new episodes of the series, One Piece has also announced that there’s a brand new film now in the works. Titled One Piece Film: Red, this newest film is currently scheduled for a debut in Japan on August 6th next year and is teasing a major role for Shanks (who fans have been hoping to see make his move since the end of the Reverie arc). There’s a lot to look forward to, but what do you think? How do you like One Piece’s “We Are” remake for Episode 1000? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!