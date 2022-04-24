One Piece Episode 1015 Has Officially Rendered Fans Speechless
One Piece has been around for decades at this point but don't for a second think Luffy has lost his shine. The captain of the Straw Hats has had some flop eras, but One Piece cemented the future Pirate King with its Wano Country saga. These days, the anime is taking its time to showcase how strong the Straw Hats are, and episode 1015 seems like it will go down in history for showing how epic One Piece can be in and of itself.
As you can see in the slides below, the new episode of One Piece is a must-watch whether you like the show or not. From start to finish, the release schools fans in pacing and action. Director Megumi Ishitani brought their inhuman talent to a climax with their art in this episode. And in its aftermath, even the anime's naysayers admit One Piece just released one of anime's best-animated episodes to date.
Of course, it helps that Ishitani and the team added some original content to One Piece episode 1015. Its flashback with Yamato and Ace will go down in history, and that is a fact. The anime's writing is perfectly heartfelt in this new release, and by the time Luffy launches into battle, the stage has been set for a truly special treat. At this point, netizens admit they've got nothing to critique when it comes to episode 1015, and sakuga lovers are officially resuming their pleas to have Ishitani oversee an anime of their own.
What do you think of this latest episode of One Piece? Is it the best one from the anime to date? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Screaming and Crying
This whole scene had me screaming shaking and crying. The animation, Roger/Luffy parallels, the music, literally everything was absolutely beautiful #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1015 #RoofPiece pic.twitter.com/zLc5OiadeY— ☆rox☆ (@kldIaw) April 24, 2022
Doing the Impossible
They knocked it outta the entire planet! One Piece 1015 was PHENOMENAL! Big props to everyone involved, gotta be my new favorite episode! #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1015 pic.twitter.com/K1PZodmwT0— Aaron Mulligan (@Atomic_Aaron01) April 24, 2022
But How?!
This type of direction shouldn't be possible, that last section was absolutely SURREAL. I legitimately have no idea how Ishitani and the team manage to pull this off pic.twitter.com/OFTGFUrEUr— Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) April 24, 2022
Truly Unbelievable
Without a shadow of a doubt, my single favorite anime episode of all time.
GOAT. RAW. FIRE. PEAK FICTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/J4LCNgo4BB— King Recon (BLEACH IS BACK) (@YoshidaShoyou) April 24, 2022
A Standing Ovation
Yamato is too precious pic.twitter.com/myULwUuHLY— Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) April 24, 2022
Just Take It
The Queen did it again#ONEPIECE1015 pic.twitter.com/G0OSBo6uZA— KayLoo (@meagertweets) April 24, 2022
But the Tension...?!
I WAS ON THE EDGE OF MY SEAAT GRIPPING EVERYTHING ICNA#ONEPIECE1015pic.twitter.com/t3GqkevAzi— may ☀️ ルフィ☀️ LUFFY SZN ⚡ (@luffysmayie) April 24, 2022
Beginning to End
#ONEPIECE1015
It's extremely hard to describe with words how peak this episode was.
Had tears in my eyes from start to finish
Part A was a complete masterpiece, the presentation of Luffy's dream, with S-tier direction, animation, colors etc was absolutely phenomenal pic.twitter.com/TPZSjYntfh— Luffy D Wolf (@EldenDarkinWolf) April 24, 2022
Once in a Lifetime
There's a certain level of quality an anime could achieve from what I've seen. One Piece episode 1015 directed by Megumi ishitani with the help of an all around exceptional staff absolutely obliterated the ceiling. And I'm not talking about just TV anime, movies are included.— Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) April 24, 2022
The Absolute Peak
One Piece episode 1015. An all-time anime classic!
The artistic virtuosity of the young prodigy director Megumi Ishitani has reached its peak with this monument of an episode. Her ability to create captivating storyboarding and direction is simply UN-PARALLELED.#OnePiece1015 pic.twitter.com/v8k4aAzYWP— Sakuga Lad (@SakugaLad) April 24, 2022