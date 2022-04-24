One Piece Episode 1015 Has Officially Rendered Fans Speechless

One Piece has been around for decades at this point but don't for a second think Luffy has lost his shine. The captain of the Straw Hats has had some flop eras, but One Piece cemented the future Pirate King with its Wano Country saga. These days, the anime is taking its time to showcase how strong the Straw Hats are, and episode 1015 seems like it will go down in history for showing how epic One Piece can be in and of itself.

As you can see in the slides below, the new episode of One Piece is a must-watch whether you like the show or not. From start to finish, the release schools fans in pacing and action. Director Megumi Ishitani brought their inhuman talent to a climax with their art in this episode. And in its aftermath, even the anime's naysayers admit One Piece just released one of anime's best-animated episodes to date.

Of course, it helps that Ishitani and the team added some original content to One Piece episode 1015. Its flashback with Yamato and Ace will go down in history, and that is a fact. The anime's writing is perfectly heartfelt in this new release, and by the time Luffy launches into battle, the stage has been set for a truly special treat. At this point, netizens admit they've got nothing to critique when it comes to episode 1015, and sakuga lovers are officially resuming their pleas to have Ishitani oversee an anime of their own.

