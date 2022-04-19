One Piece Promo Previews Anime’s Biggest Episode Yet

One Piece is gearing up for the anime’s hugest episode yet with the promo for the next major episode of the series! One Piece was one of the many Toei Animation projects that was unfortunately put on hiatus for the last few weeks following the major hacking attack on the company, but the series is now finally back up and running. With the newest episode of the series bridging the gap between the events of the past with the next major climax of the war across Onigashima, the next episode of the series is gearing up for something even bigger.

Fans of the anime might have seen those who have read Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series hype up something they have dubbed “Roof Piece.” As teased by the newest episode of the series with Roronoa Zoro and Monkey D. Luffy finally making their way to the roof of the Skull Dome, the next episode of the anime is teasing that we’ll finally get to see one of the most anticipated anime fights of the Onigashima war thus far. You can check out the preview for One Piece Episode 1015 below:

Episode 1015 of One Piece is titled “Straw Hat Luffy! The Man Who Will Become the King of the Pirates!” and as the title suggests, it’s going to be one of the most monumental phases of the anime so far. This is particularly why fans felt the sting of the hack on Toei Animation because we could have gotten to see this a long time ago had it not been for that forced hiatus. Luckily by the looks of the preview, it seems that the wait for the “Roof Piece” episode will be totally worth it.

As seen in the newest episode of the series, the Akazaya Nine have been confirmed to be totally defeated by Kaido and thus Big Mom ended up making her way to the roof as well. At the same time, Zoro and Luffy each made their way to the roof but we have yet to see all of them stand against one another. Without giving too much away for what to expect, this is one of the biggest fights of the arc as a whole and will likely be just as great to see in the anime.

