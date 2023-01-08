One Piece Proves Why Zoro and Sanji Are Unstoppable in Episode 1046

One Piece has reached a new phase of the fights between the Straw Hats and Kaido's upper rank forces, but the newest episode of the series provides a great example of why Roronoa Zoro and Sanji are an unstoppable duo with their big moment to shine! The anime has been working through the second phase of the fights across Onigashima as Luffy has been preparing to make his way back to the roof of the Skull Dome for his third, and presumably final fight with Kaido. But it's been tough for all of the other fighters as they take on their respective opponents for the arc.

Throughout all of this, the three Lead Performers of King, Queen, and Jack have proven to be much tougher opponents than the Straw Hats could be prepared for. It's been the case for Sanji and Zoro too as they have been taking their lumps all across Onigashima so far. But this all changed with Episode 1046 as the final fight between Zoro and Sanji against King and Queen has kicked off in full with a cool display of why Zoro and Sanji are Luffy's biggest means of support in the Straw Hats.

#ONEPIECE1046



Marco: "Its Time For The Stars To Take the Stage!!!" pic.twitter.com/tB1EmwhNj6 — ONE PIECE Spoiler (@OP_NEWS2022) January 8, 2023

What Do Zoro and Sanji Do in One Piece Episode 1046?

One Piece Episode 1046 sees King and Queen continue to dominate the Performance Stage level while Chopper and the samurai allies scramble against each of their attacks. But following their late arrivals to the scene, Sanji and Zoro made a major impact on the two. Zoro breaking out of his bandage, and Sanji just brushing off the attack he took before, and the two of them quickly struck both King and Queen with their fiercest attacks at the same time.

READ MORE: One Piece: New Episode Titles Set Up Wano's Epic Climax | One Piece: Water Seven Gets Epic Live-Action Take in New Fan-Short | One Piece: TV Poll Ranks Luffy as One of the World's Most Popular Characters

It's far from the end of the fight against two of Kaido's strongest fighters, of course, but now it's a matter of seeing how the rest of the fight shakes out as it has finally kicked into high gear. With Luffy also nearly making his way back up to the roof for another match against Kaido, the anime is getting ready for an intense slate of fights in Wano Country's big climax.

What are you hoping to see from Zoro and Sanji's fights in One Piece's next episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!