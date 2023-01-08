One Piece: Water Seven Gets Epic Live-Action Take in New Fan-Short

One Piece is already making big moves this year, and it sounds like even bigger things are to come. After all, the series is working through its final act on paper while the anime continues its work on the Wano saga. Netflix is also taking its time with One Piece's first live-action show, and fans are eager to see how the adaptation looks. And thanks to one fan, well – we can see how the Hollywood project should be done.

Over on Youtube, animator Ryan Wai Kin Lam decided it was time to share their take on an emotional One Piece arc. They gave Water Seven a full CG tribute, and it imagines how VFX could be used to bring the world of One Piece alive.

As you can see above, the tribute is gorgeous, and it imagines some of the best moments from the Water Seven saga. From the capitol to Franky and beyond, this visual short proves Water Seven can be done in live-action with the assistance of VFX. Now, the question remains whether Netflix's live-action adaptation can pull off the task.

So far, we know little about the Netflix project, but its cast and crew have been decided upon. The show began filming early last year, and the principal filming finished ahead of 2023. Netflix has yet to release any official images from the show, but One Piece's logo has gone live. And in a recent chat with series creator Eiichiro Oda, the artist said they were heavily involved in approving scenes and episodes ahead of One Piece's launch.

What do you think about this live-action tribute to One Piece? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.