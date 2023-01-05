One Piece: New Episode Titles Set Up Wano's Epic Climax

One Piece is gearing up for a big year, and the anime has a lot to do in the first half of 2023. When the series returns to air this week, all eyes will be on Luffy as the show's Wano saga is racing along. The story's stakes are getting bigger by the day, and thanks to a new report, we know how episodes 1047 through 1050 will help set up its epic climax.

The update comes from Japan as television guides just outed a new batch of episode titles. As it turns out, One Piece is ready to shine a spotlight on Momonosuke now that Kaido's taking his fight against the rebels very seriously. So if you do not mind some potential spoilers, the titles are listed below:

1047 – Rise to Dawn! The Peach Colored Dragon Rages!



1048 – To the Future! Yamato and the Great Swordsman's Oath



1049 – Luffy Soars! Revenge on the King of the Beasts



1050 – Two Dragons Together! Momonosuke's Resolve!



As you can see, these titles are telling, and they all have to do with Luffy's main ally these days. While Law and Kid do their own thing in the rebellion, Luffy has kept Momo in his sights. After all, the true shogun's heir has been waiting for ages to take back his homeland, but defeating Kaido is no easy task. If Luffy is going to win this war, he is going to need Momo's full strength, and these titles prove the boy can meet such expectations.

Of course, these titles will bring One Piece past January, and there will be more of the Wano saga to sort through from there. Manga readers are eager to see how and when the show adapts Luffy's most famous transformation yet. It seems everyone is waiting on Gear Fifth to debut, and if the show's math stays consistent, then fans should keep an eye on the summer. One Piece is poised to drop the form by June if all goes well, so now is not the time to fall behind on the Wano saga!

What do you think about this new batch of titles? Will you be keeping up with One Piece in 2023? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.