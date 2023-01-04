One Piece: TV Poll Ranks Luffy as One of the World's Most Popular Characters

One Piece's popularity speaks for itself at this point, with the Shonen series by Eiichiro Oda rising up the ranks to be considered one of the biggest stories ever published in Weekly Shonen Jump. While the Final Arc is currently underway in the pages of the manga, the Straw Hat Pirates remain some of the most popular anime characters in the world today, with Monkey D. Luffy himself taking a top spot as one of the most popular television characters of 2022.

Luffy has had quite a few trials in both the pages of the manga and in Toei Animation's anime adaptation, with the War For Wano still continuing in the latter that saw Monkey fighting against the Beast Pirate captain Kaido and the manga seeing Dr. Vegapunk make a surprise appearance during the last storyline of the series. Last year, aside from both of these avenues, Luffy also played a major role in anime on the big screen as One Piece: Red, the franchise's fifteenth film, which not just finally brought back Red-Haired Shanks to the world of the Grand Line, but also took the opportunity to introduce anime fans to his daughter, Uta the ultimate diva.

Luffy The Popular Pirate

Twitter Outlet TV Time took a popularity poll for the major tv characters that played a role on the small screen in 2022, with Luffy of One Piece fame taking the number three spot as the only anime character on the list, only surpassed by Wednesday of the popular Netflix series and Eleven of Stranger Things fame:

The top characters of 2022! Wednesday said, "i will ignore you, stomp on your heart and always put my needs first" ...and everyone said "yes, okay love that." 🖤 pic.twitter.com/gv0e2IJrQV — TV Time (@TVTime) January 4, 2023

2023 is set to be quite a big year for the Straw Hat Pirates, as we will most likely see the first appearance of Luffy's Gear Fifth in the television series, as the War For Wano continues in the isolated nation. While Eiichiro Oda has yet to drop any hints when it comes to how much longer One Piece's Final Arc will run in its manga series, it seems doubtful that this last storyline will come to an end this year as there are still plenty of questions left to answer.

Do you think Luffy was the number one anime character of last year? If not Luffy, who would be your pick? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.