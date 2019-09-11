One Piece Reveals its Best ‘To Be Continued’ Teaser Yet

With over 900 episodes under its belt, One Piece fans have become all too familiar with each episode’s “To Be Continued” cliffhangers. While the years have seen some twists on bringing up the series’ now famous end card, the latest episode of the series provides a pretty cool twist on the old favorite. Like the rest of the Wano Country arc in the anime thus far, even the end card has gotten a bit of a makeover as Episode 901 of the series debuts a cool little interaction between Luffy’s Haki and its lettering.

Although Episode 901 of the series ends in kind of the same fashion as the previous episode with Luffy yelling out for the now kidnapped Tama, this latest episode adds a special little flair by zooming in on Luffy’s eye and quickly activates his Haki. The cross formation of its energy then ends up becoming the cross in the “To Be Continued” end card. You can see an example of it below:

The most clever use of the iconic “to be continued”. pic.twitter.com/iPwFmIk5iZ — Kumi (@D_Kumii) September 8, 2019

Episode 901 of the series follows up where the last one ended as Tama has been kidnapped. Although Luffy, Zoro, and the surprise addition of Kiku have given chase, they are still prety far away from where Tama is. She’s now in the clutches of a pretty fierce enemy with a sentient lion in his stomach, and in some pretty deep trouble as they have been clued into her special power to tame animals with her cheeks.

She’s in the heart of enemy territory, Bakura Town, and getting to her is no easy task as Luffy and the others will have to fight their way through. This is reflected in this new endcard as it’s a much more intense situation. Although it ends with Luffy yelling in the same way as before, this time the stakes are much higher as Luffy’s now being challenged by all sorts of new enemies.

