Watch Luffy Take on Kaido at in New One Piece Episode

One of the most exciting aspects of One Piece’s Wano Country arc was the promise that Luffy would someday fight against another one of the Four Emperors — and touted as the strongest man in the world — Kaido at some point during it. When the Wano Country arc kicked off with a new opening theme, fans got the first tease of just how this battle could look like as a few seconds of the opening showcased Luffy vs. Kaido action. But now with the latest episode kicking off their battle in full, it’s clear that fans really weren’t ready for the full experience.

With Kaido making his explosive debut into Wano with the previous episode and completely wiping out the Straw Hats with a single strike of his Blast Breath, Episode 914 of the series stunned with its animated take on Luffy’s even more explosive fight with Kaido. Check out some clips of the fight below thanks to @OPfandom and @D_Kumii on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toei did this JUSTICE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PW19hx5h0A — One Piece (@OPfandom) December 15, 2019

Toei snapped in the latter half of the episode. Every little scene could be straight from a movie. pic.twitter.com/qEcVUn7gbG — Kumi | rereading OP (@D_Kumii) December 15, 2019

Episode 913 of the series already served to demonstrate Kaido’s terrifying power and massive scale of his dragon form, but this took it to a new level. Enraged at the loss of his crew, and potential loss of Otama in Kaido’s wake, Luffy burned himself at max with his Gear Second and Gear Third. Unleashing massive punches on Kaido’s dragon form, Kaido didn’t seem to bat an eye despite how much Luffy seemed to be wailing on him.

No matter how much Luffy seemed to be throwing at Kaido, Kaido’s dragon form didn’t really react too much to his attacks. But this was an awesome display of both their powers as their fight continues on into the next episode. It’s clear that Luffy’s going to have a long road ahead of him if he actually wants to do any real damage to Kaido, however.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.