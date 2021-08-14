One Piece Fans Hilariously Recreate Beast Pirate Dance Party

✖

One Piece's War For Wano Arc is in its earliest stages in the anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's but fans have already agreed that the opening dance number by Beast Pirate Queen is one of the most flashy animated sequences of the series to date. Now, with One Piece fans continuing to watch as the Straw Hat Pirates begin to infiltrate the headquarters of Onigashima, a number of fans have decided to recreate the banging number performed by Queen, the swashbuckler who has the ability to transform into a dinosaur while also having mastery over plagues and viruses.

One Piece might have some of the biggest fights to ever take place within the Shonen medium, but it certainly hasn't shied away from adding in some much-needed levity throughout the adventures of Luffy and his crew. The Beast Pirates might be running Wano Country with an iron fist, but it's clear that the organization that is made up of thousands of members knows how to party and let their hair down when they have time off from crushing the insurgency. With the Straw Hats prepping to face the Beast Pirates face to face, expect some major moves by Queen specifically as the battle threatens to tear Wano Country apart.

One Piece Fans shared a hilarious video on Reddit, with cosplayers bringing to life the likes of Queen and a number of the other top lieutenants who recently had the opportunity to shake their headquarters before they have to battle against Luffy and his crew:

While the War for Wano is just beginning in the episodes of One Piece's anime, the manga series is neck-deep in the confrontation between the resistance fighters and the Beast Pirates. Queen showed off not just his power that he achieved through his artificial devil fruit, but also thanks to his mastery of viruses, as the plague he unleashes during the war isn't just strange but insanely deadly as it goes so far as to transform some of his enemies.

What do you think of this hilarious recreation of the Beast Pirate house party? Who do you think will ultimately be able to survive the War For Wano Arc?